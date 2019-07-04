Pirelli reveals Italian GP tyre compounds

Pirelli has revealed that for the Italian Grand Prix, which takes place at Monza on 6 - 8 September, the C4 will comprise the soft tyre, while the C3 and C2 are the medium and hard respectively.

This is will be the eight time this season that this particular combination has been used, having been the choice for the season-opening Australian, Chinese, Azerbaijan, French and Austrian Grands Prix, and prior to Italy will be seen in Germany and Hungary

In 2018, the compounds available at Monza were the supersoft, soft and medium, as was the case in 2017.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who ran a one-stop strategy, as did nine of the top ten finishers. Indeed, the only driver in the top ten to stop twice was Sebastian Vettel who was forced to make an unscheduled stop at the end of the opening lap following his encounter with Hamilton.

Hamilton, like the majority of the top ten, started on the supersofts before switching to softs.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds - in this case C4 - for Q3 and this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets - the C3 and C2 - available for the grand prix.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds