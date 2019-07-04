Site logo

Pirelli reveals Italian GP tyre compounds

NEWS STORY
04/07/2019

Pirelli has revealed that for the Italian Grand Prix, which takes place at Monza on 6 - 8 September, the C4 will comprise the soft tyre, while the C3 and C2 are the medium and hard respectively.

This is will be the eight time this season that this particular combination has been used, having been the choice for the season-opening Australian, Chinese, Azerbaijan, French and Austrian Grands Prix, and prior to Italy will be seen in Germany and Hungary

In 2018, the compounds available at Monza were the supersoft, soft and medium, as was the case in 2017.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who ran a one-stop strategy, as did nine of the top ten finishers. Indeed, the only driver in the top ten to stop twice was Sebastian Vettel who was forced to make an unscheduled stop at the end of the opening lap following his encounter with Hamilton.

Hamilton, like the majority of the top ten, started on the supersofts before switching to softs.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds - in this case C4 - for Q3 and this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets - the C3 and C2 - available for the grand prix.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds

Grand Prix Soft Medium Hard
Australia C4 C3 C2
Bahrain C3 C2 C1
China C4 C3 C2
Azerbaijan C4 C3 C2
Spain C3 C2 C1
Monaco C5 C4 C3
Canada C5 C4 C3
France C4 C3 C2
Austria C4 C3 C2
Britain C3 C2 C1
Germany C4 C3 C2
Hungary C4 C3 C2
Belgium C3 C2 C1
Italy C4 C3 C2
Singapore C5 C4 C3
Russia C4 C3 C2
Japan C3 C2 C1

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms