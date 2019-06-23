Site logo

French GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
23/06/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM UH
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH
Vettel Ferrari UM NH NS
Sainz McLaren UM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NH UM
Hulkenberg Renault NH UM
Norris McLaren UM NH
Gasly Red Bull US NH
Ricciardo Renault UM NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Stroll Racing Point NH NM
Kvyat Toro Rosso NH NM
Albon Toro Rosso NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo US NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Kubica Williams NM NH
Russell Williams NM NH NM
Grosjean Haas NH NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Le Castellet, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms