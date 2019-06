The Most Dangerous Motorsport Tracks in the World

Similar to other adrenaline junkies who are looking for the craziest activities to get their daily dose, professional race trackers put their lives in danger with every lap, hoping to make it to the finish line in one piece.

It takes thousands of hours of practice, protective equipment worth thousands of dollars, accessories, and bikes worth hundreds of thousands just to be able to compete in the most prestigious race tracks in the world.

Even so, there are some places that are true death valleys for drivers and riders around the world, no matter how many years of experience they have behind. Let's take a closer look at some of the most dangerous events in motorsport and try to identify the reason why they are still incredibly popular.

Even so, there are some places that are true death valleys for drivers and riders around the world, no matter how many years of experience they have behind. Let's take a closer look at some of the most dangerous events in motorsport and try to identify the reason why they are still incredibly popular.

Circuit de la Sarthe - 24 hours of Le Mans

Probably one of the most famous circuits in the world, the Circuit de la Sarthe is also the place where the biggest tragedies and disasters in the motorsport history happened. More than half a century ago, in 1955, 83 spectators and the driver Pierre Levegh were killed instantly in a crash, while another 120 people suffered severe injuries.

In total, the circuit took the lives of 21 drivers throughout its existence, with the deadliest decades being the 1950s and the 1960s. Drivers' exhaustion combined with high speeds and big crowds led to the latest tragedy happening in 2013 when a Danish driver died in his Aston Martin car.

Snaefell Mountain Course - Isle of Man TT

This Tourist Trophy motorcycle race counts for approximately 38 miles and more than 200 bends through the public roads of the island. Although it is intended for motorcycle riders only, the place was also popular amongst car drivers between the 1940s and the 1970s.

Since the race was first inaugurated, more than 270 deaths were reported at the Isle of Man. The most recent tragic event occurred in 2005 and counted for 11 people being killed, out of which nine were drivers.

Nurburgring Nordschleife

The race is often called “the Green Hell” and is only 12.7 miles long and counts for more than 150 turns. The various types of surfaces and the unpredictable weather make the race even more dangerous, and this is why not all drivers make it to the finish line. Although the official number of victims who lost their lives here is 78, the unofficial number is estimated to be two-three times higher because, during the year, the track is open for factory tests and private events.

Basically, everyone who has around 27 dollars can take a lap with the car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The last tragedy on the track occurred back in 2015, when one of the drivers flew over the fence, with a Nissan car, and killed one spectator.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ever since its beginnings, the track took the lives of almost 60 competitors and hundreds of crew members and spectators. Although these events happened in the early days of the motorsports when safety measures weren't as developed as the ones in our times, this doesn't make the Indianapolis race less dangerous.

The Dakar Rally

We couldn't complete our list with the most dangerous race tracks in the world without including the famous Dakar Rally. Although it's not a track per se, the competition is one of the most extreme due to its unique combination of desert roads, high temperatures, and many obstacles on the way.