The Motorsport Valley Tour is a two day event that will give the participants a behind the scenes inside view of the world of Formula 1 with three leading Formula 1 teams namely Red Bull Racing, Williams and SportPesa Racing Point.

It also includes a visit to McLaren. This tour is slated to take place on the 15th and 16th of July immediately after the British Grand Prix. This is the first time that Formula 1 fans will get a look at the hitherto closed doors of Formula 1 racing. It's why many Betway fans are excited. They will be able to place their bets on Betway on something more exciting, and one that they feel will be more rewarding as well.

The participants will be invited to take a pit stop Challenge at McLaren the headquarters designed by Sir Norman Foster. The tour then progresses to the headquarters of Williams to view the largest collection of Formula 1 heritage cars. At the end of the first day the tour reaches the headquarters of Red Bull Racing.

A dinner will be hosted by Sky's David Croft and the former British Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, James Robinson and Motorsport.com's Formula 1 editor, John Noble will be providing the expert insight.

The next day the tour again commences from the SportPesa Racing Point headquarters at Silverstone. There will be an open tour of the car building and manufacturing facilities. This will give the participants an exciting overview into the world of Formula 1. All the facilities like simulation and manufacture will be thrown open to the fans for once. This will indeed be a treat to fans who have been getting their dosage of Adrenalin rush only by watching races till now. As an added attraction a passenger ride will be provided in a 1929 Bugatti 35B racing car.

The itinerary was designed by none other than the racing hospitality expert Rachel Moroney who has managed hospitality for Formula 1 for nearly two decades. Rachel has tried to deliver the best motorsport experiences for the fans over the years. Rachel got the idea of making Motorsport Valley into a destination by itself because of the proximity of so many racing teams.

There are so many fans of Formula 1 and it is such a secret world that this attempt to let the fans get a peek into what goes on behind the scenes is indeed commendable. According to Paul Deason, the CEO of Motorsport Live, the Motorsports Valley Tour is an attempt to bring customers closer to the action and it will also provide an experience that is more than just racing. If you are into betting, don't forget to try out Betway.

James Allen, Motorsport Network's President feels that this tour will put the fans of Formula 1 right at the heart of the action. For people who have been wondering for a long time what goes on behind the scenes in Formula 1 this is the opportunity to find out.