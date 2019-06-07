Canada GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "We can be pretty happy with Friday. The run plan was ambitious, doing a lot of out-ins, getting in a lot of tests for the aerodynamicists, a lot of components back-to-back and trying to find the right compromise. In that sense, I think we're working in the right direction and it's good to have new parts to try in search of performance.

"I felt comfortable with the car from the morning session and that obviously helped to put together a decent lap and to have good pace on the long run. That was encouraging, but today is only practice, so we need to keep our heads down and work hard to see if tomorrow we can confirm the pace of today."

Lando Norris: "Overall it wasn't a great day for me. I got to grips with the track reasonably quickly - it's not the most difficult to learn - but I struggled to make any advances. I'm struggling with some things that I'm finding difficult to improve on.

"There's potential - Carlos is extracting a lot more out of the car than I am. So the pace is there in the car but I'm just not doing a very good job. I'm going to try to improve on that tomorrow so things should be better."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "Both sessions went as planned today. We had some test items to go through in free practice, which we've brought here thanks to the hard work going on back at the factory to deliver upgrades for us to check. The drivers and the team here trackside have also done a good job managing a couple of busy sessions with lots of changes.

"The car is behaving okay, although there are some issues with the balance and grip that we'll try and improve overnight. We seem to be in the game to compete for a place in Q3 tomorrow, although we know that the midfield is very tight and therefore it will be challenging."