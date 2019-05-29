Site logo

Teams differ on Canada tyre choice

29/05/2019

After the teams loaded up on softs for Monaco, diversity appears to be the name of the game for Canada.

As in Monaco, Pirelli is taking its three softest compounds to Montreal, the C5, C4 and C3, however while a number of teams took ten or even eleven sets of the softest compound, only McLaren, Racing Point and Alfa Romeo are taking anything like that number to Canada, each having opted for 9 sets.

At the other end of the scale, Ferrari is taking 7 sets of the red-banded rubber, as are Red Bull and George Russell.

The Maranello outfit leads the way in terms of the yellow-banded mediums, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc each taking 5 sets, while McLaren, Racing Point and Antonio Giovinazzi take just 2.

Russell takes 3 sets of the hards, while Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari pair, Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Kimi Raikkonen and the Toro Rossos take 1 set.

Last year the hypersoft, ultrasoft and supersoft were on offer for a race that saw the first thirteen finishers on a one-stop strategy.

Race winner Vettel started on ultrasofts, subsequently switching to supersofts, a strategy also used by second-place Valtteri Bottas and four of the other top ten finishers, while third-placed Max Verstappen started on hypersofts before switching to supers.

