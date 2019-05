Pirelli reveals British GP tyre compounds

Pirelli has revealed that for the British Grand Prix, which takes place on 12 - 14 July, the C3 will comprise the soft tyre, while the C2 and C1 are the medium and hard respectively.

This is will be the third time this season that this particular combination has been used, having been the choice for the Bahrain and Spanish Grands Prix.

In 2018, the compounds available at Silverstone were the soft, medium and hard, while in 2017 it was the supersoft, soft and medium.

Last year's race was won by Sebastian Vettel, who ran a two-stop strategy, as did five of the top ten finishers.

Second to Vettel, who started on softs before further stints on mediums and softs, was Lewis Hamilton, who made just one stop, switching from softs to mediums. Third place went to Kimi Raikkonen who was on the same strategy as his Ferrari teammate.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds - in this case C4 - for Q3 and this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets - the C3 and C2 - available for the grand prix.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds