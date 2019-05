Teams go full-on soft for Monaco

While the red cars may well struggle in Monaco, courtesy of their downforce and grip issues, there will be plenty of red (banded) tyres around, with no driver taking less than 9 sets.

Indeed, the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers are taking the full complement of 11 sets of the soft, which for Monaco is the C5, the softest compound in the entire 2019 range.

The Mercedes, Renault, Haas, McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Toro Rosso drivers take ten sets apiece, while Racing Point and Williams take just nine.

As a result of most loading up on the softs, Williams takes the most mediums, George Russell and Robert Kubica both taking 3 sets, while only Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and the Racing Point pair take more than one set of the C3 hards.

Last year's race won by Ricciardo, who, like the other top eleven finishers, was on a one-stop strategy, in his case starting on the hypersofts and then switching to the ultrasofts. The same strategy was followed by the two other podium finishers, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.