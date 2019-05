NBC to broadcast W Series in US

W Series has announced a new partnership with NBC Sports to broadcast the entirety of the series' inaugural season in the United States.

Fans in the U.S. will now be able to watch all the season's races thanks to this new broadcast deal with one of the nation's leading broadcasters.

The new deal includes six, one-hour encore presentations of W Series races, broadcast in HD by NBC Sports, one of the nation's best known and most popular cable channels – to approximately 70 per cent of the total population. This partnership will provide over 80 million U.S. households access to W Series racing in its first season.

"We are making history each time our W Series drivers - 20 of the world's fastest female drivers - line up on the grid," said Catherine Bond Muir, CEO of W Series. "So, it's important we make this incredible show available to as many fans as possible from all around the world, and we are delighted to add NBC Universal to our growing portfolio of leading broadcast partners for this important global market."

"NBC Sports is excited to announce this new partnership with the W Series for its inaugural season," said Michael Perman, VP, Programming, NBC Sports. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add more women's sports and racing to our portfolio, and continue to give our consumers new and exciting content to enjoy."

NASCAR driver, and W Series Advisory Board Member, Brian Vickers, added: "This is great news for NBC and great news for motorsport fans across the nation. I know from experience that NBC has one of the best teams In the business, and together with W Series and their fantastic drivers, they'll be putting on an incredible show."

Last month, UK broadcaster, Channel 4, announced plans to screen all six W Series races live and in HD on their free-to-air terrestrial channel. The season started at Hockenheim, Germany on May 4 and finishes at Brands Hatch on August 11, 2019.