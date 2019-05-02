W Series announces more TV deals and live streaming

Ahead of this weekend's inaugural race weekend, W Series, the new international single-seater championship for women, has announced a number of further broadcast deals in addition to live streaming of the event.

In the Netherlands, live coverage will be available on Ziggo Racing, and free to air Channel 14 will show delayed rights and highlights, while news coverage will be free-to-air on the national NOS sport channel.

This is good news for Dutch driver, Beitske Visser, who is among the final grid of 18.

Ziggo, the leading sports entertainment provider in the Netherlands, will show high-definition live coverage of each of the six races in the W Series calendar.

Meanwhile Fox Sports Asia will broadcast all races on pay-tv channels across 16 territories in Asia, including China, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore.

In Oceania, SBS in Australia will broadcast races on a free-to-air basis via app and on-line, and in New Zealand, Sky NZ will broadcast races and highlights.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, free-to-air and mobile coverage will extend to 17 territories including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

And earlier today, it was announced that fans will be able to see all six of the season’s races across a range of territories across the globe as fans in regions without broadcast deals can access Facebook and Twitter livestreams to see the action.

New TV broadcast deals with a variety of suppliers will provide high-quality coverage in almost 60 different territories worldwide, including China, Russia, the Far East, the Nordics, Baltics, Turkey and the UK, where Channel 4 will broadcast build-up and the races live on its free-to-air terrestrial platform.

The various deals mean that 130 million households in 57 territories will have the chance to see the W Series races.