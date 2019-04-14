Site logo

Chinese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
14/04/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH UM
Bottas Mercedes UM NH NM
Vettel Ferrari UM NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH NM
Gasly Red Bull US NH NM US
Ricciardo Renault US NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH
Albon Toro Rosso NS NH
Grosjean Haas US NH NM
Stroll Racing Point NM NH NS
Magnussen Haas US NH NM
Sainz McLaren NM NH NS
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NS NM NM
Russell Williams NM NH NS
Kubica Williams NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH UM NS
Kvyat Toro Rosso NM NH NS
Hulkenberg Renault US NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms