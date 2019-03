Further components for Sainz

Following the revelation that Carlos Sainz required a new MGU-K in the wake of the issue which saw him retire just nine laps into the Australian Grand Prix, it has been confirmed that the Spaniard needed a number of other new components this weekend.

In addition to the MGU-K, the Spaniard has taken on his second internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger and MGU-H, and while this is without penalty, with drivers limited to two MGU-Ks and three of the other components over the course of the season, things don't look promising when you consider that this is after just one race.

Thus far, the McLaren driver is the only driver who has needed additional components.

"I think the car has no weaknesses apart from the basic ones, compared to the top teams," Sainz told reporters in Bahrain. "The power unit is strong in a straight line and we've done our steps forward, so I welcome that, but Lap 11 (9) of race one is not good enough.

"We had a couple of failures during testing so it is a weak point of the car and we need to keep working on it to make sure we don't throw any more points because we threw a couple of them away in Australia."