Three DRS zones for Bahrain

This weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix will feature three DRS zones as the sport anticipates an overtaking-fest.

The new aero rules, combined with the nature of the Albert Park circuit, meant that there was limited passing at the season opener, however, the Bahrain International Circuit should be a different prospect altogether.

For the last two years, the race has featured two zones, with activation on the main pit straight and the back straight linking Turns 10 and 11.

This year a third zone is added which will run on the straight linking Turns 3 and 4.

Accordingly, there are three detection points, one before Turn 1, the second before Turn 9 and the third before Turn 14.