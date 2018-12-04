Red Bull extends TAG Heuer partnership

Red Bull is to continue its partnership with Swiss watch manufacturer, TAG Heuer, though the Honda engines will not be rebadged like their Renault predecessors.

TAG Heuer has a rich history in motor racing, having been involved in F1 since the 1970s and as well as its continuing presence in the sport with Red Bull is also official partner to Formula E, the World Touring Car Championship and the Indy 500.

Red Bull's relationship with TAG Heuer began in 2016, with the watch marque becoming the team's official engine-naming partner, official timekeeper and official timepiece supplier to the team.

The team's cars have featured the TAG Heuer name since, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo recently concluding the 2018 season in Abu Dhabi, driving the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing-TAG Heuer RB14.

With Honda confirmed as the engine supplier to the team from 2019, the relationship will evolve in the years to come, but both parties remain committed to providing exciting moments together both on and off the track.

"We are delighted to confirm the extension of our partnership with TAG Heuer," said Christian Horner. "Over the past three seasons the TAG Heuer name has become deeply linked with the Team's efforts, through its branding of our power units, and also via the company's exceptional global visibility. The TAG Heuer name has outstanding heritage in Formula 1, stretching back to the golden age of grand prix racing, and we are proud to play a part in that continuing story.



"I believe that Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and TAG Heuer are united in a common goal - a relentless pursuit of precision and perfection - and I am looking forward to continuing that quest in the years to come."

"No one better than Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, with its young and exciting team, its unconventional approach to Formula 1, and its amazing experiences and track records on the circuits illustrate better our motto #DontCrackUnderPressure," added CEO of TAG Heuer and President of the LVMH Watch Division, Stephane Bianchi. "It was evident to me that the incredible link between TAG Heuer and Formula 1 had to continue through this partnership."

It was also revealed that a new "Max Verstappen Special Edition" TAG Heuer watch is to be launched in 2019.