Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
25/11/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes USU SSN
Vettel Ferrari USU SSN
Verstappen Red Bull HSU SSN
Ricciardo Red Bull USU SSN
Bottas Mercedes USU SSN USN
Sainz Renault USU SSN
Leclerc Sauber HSU SSN
Perez Force India USN SSN
Grosjean Haas HSU SSN
Magnussen Haas SSN USN
Alonso McLaren USN SSN
Hartley Toro Rosso USN SSN
Stroll Williams SSN USN
Vandoorne McLaren SSN USN
Sirotkin Williams SSN USN
Gasly Toro Rosso SSN USN
Ocon Force India HSU SSN
Ericsson Sauber SSN
Raikkonen Ferrari USU
Hulkenberg Renault HSU

