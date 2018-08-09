Horner: Daniel didn't want to play support to Max

Any regular listener to our podcasts – back when we actually did them - will be aware that for a couple of years, editor Balfe warned that he saw no real long-term future for Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull, and that the Australian would eventually end up in a support role to Max Verstappen much like countryman Mark Webber had endured at the Austrian team with Sebastian Vettel.

Now, speaking to the official F1 website, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has admitted that he believes Ricciardo's switch to Renault was for that very reason.

"I thought he was winding me up to be honest with you," says Horner, referring to the phone call from Ricciardo in which he revealed his intention to leave.

"He rang me to say I'm going to Renault. I said 'You what? Is this a wind-up for the summer holidays?' But it then became very clear that was his choice and you have to respect that. Renault are a growing team, they're committing resource there.

"I think Daniel decided after a long flight to America, he decided he wanted a change," says the Briton. "You look at the rational reasons for that, it's difficult to understand, but Daniel obviously had his reasons.

"I think it comes back to wanting to take on, in his words, a new challenge but I also feel he sees Max growing and growing in terms of speed and strength and he doesn't want to play a support role I guess, for want of a better word, not that they are treated in any way differently.

"They would have equal status, as they have always had," he insists.

"I could understand if it was to Ferrari or Mercedes, but it's an enormous risk at this stage of his career," said the Briton, a claim widely made - including by Pitpass - when Lewis Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes.

"It's been a bit like trying to convince a girl to go out with you, but she's being pretty reticent. We have bent over backwards to make it happen, but if someone's heart isn't really in it, then...

"We gave Daniel everything he wanted and asked for and it still wasn't enough. We were even prepared to do a one-year agreement so he was available to Ferrari or Mercedes should they come knocking in 12 months' time.

"It wasn't about money or status, commitment or duration. I think he felt 'I need to take something else on in this stage of my career'. It might be an inspired choice, it might one that he regrets."

As previously suggested, Red Bull was taken aback by the Australian's move, and this probably goes some way to confirming that the Austrian outfit chose to steal some of his thunder by breaking the news first.

Whatever, Horner might say, or believe, had he remained at Red Bull, Ricciardo would have been support to Verstappen, just as Webber was to Vettel.