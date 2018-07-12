Hypersofts to make fifth appearance of the season in Mexico

Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds to be used in the Mexican Grand Prix.

The event, to be held at the end of October (26 - 28), marks the fifth appearance this year of the hypersoft tyre, the new for 2018 compound having been used in Monaco and Canada and to be used in Singapore and Russia.

In addition to the pink-banded tyre, Pirelli will also make the ultrasoft and supersoft available.

One set of ultrasoft and one set of supersoft must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the hypersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In 2017, the ultrasoft, supersoft and soft were used, while in 2016 it was the supersoft, soft and medium.

Max Verstappen won last year's race, the Mexican running a one-stop strategy that saw him start on ultrasofts before switching to supersofts.

Indeed, seven of the first ten finishers were on similar (one-stop) strategies, fourth-placed Sebastian Vettel being the highest finisher on a two-stopper.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds