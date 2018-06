Magnussen proud of Haas

Another strong race in France saw Kevin Magnussen claim his 27th point of the season, thereby promoting Haas to just one point behind Force India and thirteen behind McLaren.

Speaking to reporters in Spielberg, the Dane said he is proud of his team's achievements this season.

"It makes me proud, for sure," said Magnussen. "It's an impressive thing for a small team to be competing with the likes of Renault and McLaren... and beating Williams and even Force India is quite a bit bigger than us. It's something to be proud of. It's a good job from a little team.

"This year we have a good car," he continued. "Especially in terms of consistency from race to race. It's not only been good at one or two races this year. Last year my car was good here at this race, good in Australia and OK in a few other races. But then it was very up and down, and difficult to understand. This year we have a car that is a little easier to work with and get to the top level. That's the kind of consistency that we needed. And we have that this year."

While the Dane has had a strong season, teammate Romain Grosjean is one of only two drivers yet to score a point. Indeed, had the Frenchman been matching his teammate Haas might well have leapfrogged both Force India and McLaren in the standings. Magnussen is confident however that the Frenchman will get through his current bad patch.

"He's had a pretty tough year so far but he's a very quick, intelligent driver so I'm sure he's going to get back," insisted the Dane.

Asked to evaluate his own season thus far, the Dane said: "I think it has been a pretty good season so far. The car is better this year than last year. In Formula 1 I haven't had this good of a competitive car since my first year with McLaren.

"It's a lot more fun going racing when you know you have a car that can fight for points and the top five on a good day," he continued. "I'm enjoying it a lot. This is my second year with Haas and it's the first time - even before Formula 1 - I have spent a second year with the same team.

"It's a big advantage knowing everyone, and having that experience. Every race, when you go into the race preparing, you can look back at the race you did with the same people, and almost the same car. There's a lot of experience there in the second year that is a big advantage as well."

