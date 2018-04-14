Marchionne reiterates Ferrari quit threat

Though Ferrari has yet to officially react to FOM's proposals for the future of F1, company president Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his unease with the engine rules.

Speaking at the official press conference in China, when asked his team's reaction to the proposals outlined in Bahrain, which include a $150m budget cap, a reduced historic bonus, the loss of its rules veto and new engine rules which will see them simplified, cheaper and featuring more common parts, team boss Maurizio Arrivabene insisted it was not his job to comment, saying that it was company president Sergio Marchionne who would react.

Speaking at a shareholders meeting Amsterdam, Marchionne did just that.

"If F1 becomes more of a spectacle than a sport, if we go in the direction of NASCAR races, then Ferrari will leave," he warned.

"If there are any proposals that distort F1, I think Ferrari will pull out," he added, "though we are working with Liberty Media to find acceptable solutions.

"We had a proposal from Liberty ten days ago, we expect to know the details and then we will make choices in the interest of Ferrari," he continued "We could look for alternative solutions, it's not a threat, but it does not mean we stop shopping.

"Some people want a less technological approach, but we and Mercedes have the will to maintain a high standard."

While most of the smaller teams have warmed to the proposals, Claire Williams tempted to "crack open the Champagne", Mercedes Toto Wolff has warned that the £150m budget cap is impractical, while at Red Bull Christian Horner wants to see how FOM will implement it proposals.

While the proposals have yet to be finalised, it is claimed that FOM is not looking to negotiate them but is instead taking a 'take it or leave (it)' approach.