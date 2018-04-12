Ricciardo critical of Bottas

Ever since Valtteri Bottas' failure to press home his advantage on Sebastian Vettel in the final laps of last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, debate has raged as to whether the Finn 'bottled it', opting to settle for second place rather than taking the risk of making a move on the Ferrari.

The latest to add their two-penn'orth is king of the late-brakers, Daniel Ricciardo, who, ironically, was sidelined after just one lap by an engine electrics issue.

"I definitely would have sent it, one hundred percent," he told reporters in China.

"There's a gap," he continued, "you're finishing second anyway, if you overshoot you're finishing second. Last lap, for the win, you have to go for it. You have to.

"I was watching and I'm like; 'make a move! Go, go, go, go!' Obviously the fans want to see it as well, but he didn't. Maybe in his head he thought 'I'll get him in Turn four' but for me you have to take the first opportunity. If you locked up and went wide, you're still finishing second.

"I don't want to tell him all my tips, but I wouldn't be content. If it's for a win, you just can't settle. It's not in me, at least."

All of which is as good a way to submit your CV to Mercedes as any.

