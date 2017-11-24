Abu Dhabi GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

The last racing weekend of the season got underway as the Scuderia Ferrari drivers tried their hand at the 21-turn circuit which hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both Kimi and Seb used Ultrasoft tires during the first session, run in daylight, and switched to a combination of Ultra and Supersofts for the second session which took place after sunset.

Sebastian Vettel: "This was a good day. The car and the balance were good and I think we were all very close. If we can do the usual step forward on Saturday and improve the car a little bit, then it should be a good day, but I don't think we need to do too much. We also tried something aimed at the next season today. I think we are ready for next year, but right now it is important to finish this season in the right way, because the better the result, the better the mood within the team. Saturday is always particular and different, but we'll see what happens. We need to get everything right. This is not the worst track at which to overtake, but usually it depends on where you are and who you want to overtake."

Kimi Raikkonen: "On Friday, we always try to make progress in the set-up of the car. For sure there are things we have to improve; there is some work to be done, but that's the normal story. Today, it was not easy to put a good lap together; the car felt very good in some places, while in some others it could have been better. It's too early to have a clear idea; later this evening we'll analyze all the data that we gathered in both sessions and we'll try to do our best over the weekend."