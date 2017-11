Brazil GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

Both practice sessions at the Autodromo Carlos Pace turned out to be quite uneventful, as despite the ever-present threat of rain, drivers only had to contend with a few intermittent and harmless drops during FP2. Scuderia Ferrari drivers jumped at the opportunity to rack up the laps of the 4.3 Km circuit, working mostly in preparation for Sunday's race, which is supposed to be run in dry conditions. Sebastian covered 48 laps and Kimi 45.



Sebastian Vettel: "I think that in the end we ran more than what we expected as it didn't rain. It was nice to be able to do a lot of laps today. We need to find the right balance and this should help us get the pace for the qualifying session and the race, but I still think it won't be easy to defeat our main competitors. We'll see where we get tomorrow."



Kimi Raikkonen: "It's only a Friday, and as always, we keep trying different things to learn from them. The tires will play a key role here as usual, the performance will depend on how they work and how long they will last. I felt some vibrations at the beginning of my stint, but that's quite normal to have sometimes in the car: usually it comes from tires and different sets. We don't know what the temperatures will be over the rest of the weekend, but we cannot change them anyway and it will be the same for everybody."