Mexican GP: Qualifying notes - Renault

Renault Sport Formula One Team had a good qualifying session at the Mexican Grand Prix, getting both cars into Q3 for the second time this season. Driver Nico Hulkenberg led the charge for the team finishing eighth, just ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz who was ninth-fastest at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Nico Hulkenberg: "It was a good qualifying, I got a really good lap at the end of Q3 so I'm very happy and satisfied about that. It's going to be a tight battle tomorrow but we are going to push hard and do our best."

Carlos Sainz: "This is a good day for myself and for the team, we continue our progress since Austin, I am very pleased. Qualifying was tricky but we advanced a lot since yesterday and I was feeling a lot more confident with the car today. We are aiming to have a good race tomorrow."

How was qualifying for the team?

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "A very straightforward qualifying for us today, all runs went as planned. We aimed to get though Q1 with one set, which we did comfortably, and then two sets for each of the other sessions. It was good to see both drivers pushing each other all the way through the sessions, getting both cars into Q3 was the target. Starting eighth and ninth puts us in a good position to score some points tomorrow."