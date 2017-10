Renault Formula E exit due to "aggressive goals" in F1

In what must be seen as an extraordinary turnaround, Renault has announced that the reason it is to quit Formula E is so that it can focus on the "aggressive goals" of its F1 programme.

The French manufacturer, which has been a technical partner of e.dams since the inaugural season, but only became an official manufacturer entry in the second season, was also the main driving force behind F1 becoming more environmentally friendly, threatening it would quit the sport unless hybrid technology was adopted.

Renault will leave Formula E at the end of Season 4, in July 2018, having clinched its third consecutive FE Teams' title in Montreal at the end of July this year.

"We had an incredible championship run during our first three years in Formula E and look forward to a competitive fourth season with the benefit of a very stable environment at Renault e.dams," said Thierry Koskas, Groupe Renault EVP sales & marketing.

"As a pioneer in EV, we have learned a tremendous amount about high-performance electric vehicles and energy management that directly benefits our EV customers.

"After Season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan."