United States GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

Once again, the SF70H car proved to be quick, but Seb's practice was disrupted by a less-than perfect feeling with the car at the end of P2, when he was about to start long runs. In the end, he had to spend most of the afternoon session in the garage. Kimi had a more straightforward Friday and now Scuderia Ferrari is back at work to seek further improvement ahead of P3 and Qualifying tomorrow.

Sebastian Vettel: "It was a complicated afternoon and not an easy session, but the car is quick, so we don't need to worry too much about it. The only lap I had was the one with the Ultrasofts. Before that, I made a mistake taking too much risk and pushing too early. The track was quite slippery and I lost the rear under braking. So, we lost a set of tires, and then again, towards the end of the session, I felt that something was not right with the car. So, we checked a couple of times and now we are looking at the car to see if we can find something. I need to find the rhythm tomorrow and make sure everything's in order."

Kimi Raikkonen: "In the morning the weather was a bit tricky to start with, but all in all it was an ok day. Just a normal Friday, in which we tried different things and learned as much as possible. Every circuit can be tricky when you're trying to go fast, and for sure there can always be an improvement; but it was only the first day of practice. We don't know what the other teams were doing and obviously it's too early to make any predictions. All we know is that tonight we have some work to do for tomorrow."