Site logo

Malaysia GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
29/09/2017

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:31.261 135.856 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.865 0.604
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:32.099 0.838
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.109 0.848
5 Alonso McLaren 1:32.564 1.303
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.677 1.416
7 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.720 1.459
8 Perez Force India 1:32.862 1.601
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:33.060 1.799
10 Ocon Force India 1:33.096 1.835
11 Palmer Renault 1:33.381 2.120
12 Massa Williams 1:33.394 2.133
13 Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.673 2.412
14 Stroll Williams 1:33.818 2.557
15 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.043 2.782
16 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:34.104 2.843
17 Grosjean Haas 1:34.118 2.857
18 Magnussen Haas 1:34.343 3.082
19 Wehrlein Sauber 1:35.246 3.985
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.697 4.436

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss