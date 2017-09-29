Site logo

Malaysia GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

29/09/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.962 113.786 mph
2 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:49.719 0.757
3 Alonso McLaren 1:50.597 1.635
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:50.734 1.772
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:51.009 2.047
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:51.518 2.556
7 Bottas Mercedes 1:52.007 3.045
8 Stroll Williams 1:52.295 3.333
9 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:52.380 3.418
10 Sirotkin Renault 1:53.521 4.559
11 Palmer Renault 1:53.625 4.663
12 Vandoorne McLaren 1:53.771 4.809
13 Ocon Force India 1:53.896 4.934
14 Gelael Toro Rosso 1:54.610 5.648
15 Perez Force India 1:54.669 5.707
16 Leclerc Sauber 1:55.280 6.318
17 Wehrlein Sauber 1:55.652 6.690
18 Grosjean Haas 1:56.211 7.249
19 Giovinazzi Haas 1:56.339 7.377
20 Massa Williams No Time

