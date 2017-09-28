Kimi: What's to miss?

While others, to the point of tedium, wax eloquent about each "magnificent" circuit they visit and the "amazing" fans, you can always rely on one man not to go down the route of faux sincerity.

Ahead of what will be the last ever Malaysia Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit, attention at today's FIA press conference naturally turned to how much the drivers will miss the event which has been a regular on the calendar since 1999.

"I don't think there's one specific thing," said Sebastian Vettel, "I think it's a mixture. It's the circuit but it's also the conditions, the element of rain at any time during the day being possible. I think it's provided very good racing."

"I'm not involved in why we're not racing here any more," he added. "But who knows, maybe we're back after a year or two, I don't know."

"I always enjoyed driving the track, that's the biggest part we'll miss," added Max Verstappen, who has only raced here twice before. "The heat, to be honest, maybe not so much."

Then came The Iceman's turn.

"Bwoah," he began. "To be honest I don't know if we're going to miss it.

"It's a nice circuit," he continued, "but the only thing you see is the airport, the hotel next to the airport and the circuit.

"You can choose from that what you're going to miss, or not," he concluded to the delight of the assembled media.

"I think it's been good racing over the years here," added Raikkonen, who has contested all but four of the Grands Prix here and a winner in 2003. "The layout obviously helps that."