Canada GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "I was not so happy with my job in the last run of Q3. It is true that we faced tough competition, but we could have been closer. We could even have been ahead, but Lewis did a very good job today. As for me, I lost the car in Turn 2 and from there I knew I had to catch up. The car was very good and I had been happy in the morning session. To be on the front row gives you the chance to make a good start. I am looking forward to tomorrow, I am sure we're going to have a very close race. This is a nice track and we had a good run here also last year."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today it was a bit tricky: for whatever reason yesterday we had been a bit more comfortable. The car felt pretty OK, but we struggled to make the tires work as we wanted. There was a lot of potential in the car, but I was not driving very well, and did not manage to put a good lap together. My last run was very poor, I made mistakes in the first and second corner and I paid the price for it. Tomorrow it should be a different story. It's going to be a long race and obviously a lot can happen; you never know here, it's one of those places where things can change very quickly. We'll try to make the best choices; we should have the speed, let's see."