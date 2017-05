Monaco GP: Qualifying notes - Williams

Felipe Massa ended qualifying in 15th, with Lance Stroll 18th ahead of tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix. Lance Stroll's first qualifying session around the challenging Circuit de Monaco was brought to a premature end during Q1 due to a hydraulic leak, leaving him 18th at the end of the session. Felipe was 9th quickest, and progressed to Q2.

Stoffel Vandoorne's incident at Turn 16 during Q2 cut much of the field's final qualifying runs short on the street circuit, including Felipe, who was on a flying lap at the time. This meant he was unable to improve on his 15th fastest time before the end of the session.

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: The car is not where it should be at this type of circuit and that's something that we'll have to develop for the future. On top of that, we have to apologise to Lance who had a hydraulic leak during Q1 putting him out of the running. Felipe was lined up for two runs in Q2 but, he made a mistake on his first run and his second run was cut short by the yellow flag of Stoffel, so we didn't put a time on the board for Q2. For tomorrow, we'll do our best from where we are. Of course, the Monaco Grand Prix is always full of excitement and incidents so Felipe and Lance will need to make the best of that to try and get some points for the team. Finally, congratulations to Kimi Raikkonen for a fantastic pole position today.

Felipe Massa: It was a very tough qualifying, like it usually is in Monaco. It's definitely not a great feeling to have qualified 15th and it's a shame that we're struggling here with a different car and different rules. It's disappointing that we're starting near the back, but anything can happen here in Monaco. So I hope we can have a good race and maybe have a little bit of luck tomorrow.

Lance Stroll: We had a hydraulic leak at the end of Q1 so I had to stop early. Despite that, I am really enjoying driving this weekend. It is challenging, but it is great to be driving here as Monaco is very special. It is just a shame what happened with the car, as I missed out on the fast lap and I think I could have made it to Q2. Our car is not the strongest here and it is not our type of circuit, but hopefully tomorrow will be a good day.