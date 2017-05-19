New technical appointments at FOM

FOM has announced two new appointments to its technical division headed by Ross Brawn.

Jason Somerville, who was previously Head of Aerodynamics at Williams, having previously spent time with both the Toyota and Lotus F1 teams as well SportsCars, is joining Brawn's team as Head of Aerodynamics.

In addition, Craig Wilson, who has worked at BAR and its subsequent incarnations (Honda and Brawn) as well as Williams, is to become Head of Vehicle Performance.

Together, Somerville and Wilson will form part of the team of engineers dedicated to researching the direction and implications of future regulations. They will liaise with the FIA's F1 Technical Department as well as the teams, sharing their findings with a view to improving the racing, its entertainment value and its sustainability.

At the same time, Nigel Kerr, is to join FOM in August as Finance Director, Motorsports, taking responsibility for financial strategy within the motorsports team and reporting directly to Brawn.

For the last 15 years Kerr has run the financial operations and strategy of a number of F1 teams, including BAR, Honda, Brawn and most recently Mercedes, where he was Chief Strategic Officer.

"I am delighted to welcome three extremely experienced figures who have established themselves as experts within Formula 1 over many decades," said Brawn. "We are building a team that enables stronger links to be forged between Formula 1's management and the sport's various stakeholders, ensuring that regulations are implemented with the involvement of all parties."