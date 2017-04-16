Bahrain GP: Race notes - Force India

Sahara Force India moved up to fourth place in the championship after Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finished in seventh and tenth places in today's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez: "I'm very proud of my team today. To finish seventh after starting from P18 is an amazing recovery and we can be very happy tonight. It's also our thirteenth consecutive race in the points, which is an incredible achievement. The first lap was very important for my race because I made up five places and was up in P13 by the end of lap one. I had great tyre life in the first stint; we stayed out as long as we could and the safety car played into our hands just when I needed to make a pit stop. So I think we made the most of every opportunity and the whole team - the engineers and the mechanics - played their part in executing a perfect race. We showed, once again, that we never give up on Sundays and we can come back strong after a difficult qualifying. We know there are still areas where we can improve and that there is more speed to come from this car, but for now it feels good to have both cars in the points for the third race this season."

Esteban Ocon: "It's good to get another point, but the timing of the safety car didn't help me today and probably cost me three positions. It's a shame because the team did everything right, but the safety car came out just after I had made my first pit stop. So the luck was not on my side. Apart from that, it was a really fun race and I had to fight really hard. My start was very strong - I gained four places in the first few corners and that was really enjoyable. We showed again that our car is strong in race conditions - probably better than in qualifying - and that's important because you only score points on Sunday. My target coming into the season was to score points in every race so I'm pleased to have scored in all three so far, but I know we had the potential to score even more points. As a team we are doing a good job and I think there's much more to come from us in the next few races."

Robert Fernley: "After a challenging qualifying session it's very satisfying to get both cars into the points today. The team made all the right calls and Sergio and Esteban didn't put a wheel out of place. Sergio was fortunate with the timing of the safety car, while Esteban lost ground, but that's just the luck of the draw with a safety car. Scoring seven points is a fantastic result and moves us up to fourth place in the championship. We are racing well, taking our opportunities and scoring important points. It's a solid start to our season and gives us a good base to build on as we improve the VJM10 over the coming races."