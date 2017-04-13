Mercedes partners with TIBCO

Mercedes has announced a new partnership with TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management and analytics.

As an Official Team Partner, TIBCO will provide the team with expertise in the area of advanced analytics through the TIBCO Insight Platform, while the distinctive TIBCO logo will feature prominently on the helmets of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, effective from the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Maintaining a competitive advantage at the pinnacle of motorsport is a constant challenge, and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport needs intuitive tools that facilitate faster and more informed decisions and actions across all aspects of the organisation. The TIBCO Insight Platform draws on TIBCO's visual, predictive and real-time streaming analytics, integration and business process management technologies to deliver this requirement.

Featuring interconnected data, systems, and analytics, the TIBCO Insight Platform fuses multiple technologies to form an intelligent digital nervous system across data, software, field equipment and technical teams. This results in an accessible, fully featured, and intelligent experience for generating actionable insights and executing them for real-time performance optimisation.

"We are delighted to welcome TIBCO to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team," said Toto Wolff. "To stay ahead in motorsport, you have to continually innovate and be able to make quick decisions based on sound information and judgement. Working with the TIBCO Insight Platform will enable us to optimise our performance in these areas, benefitting not only our strategic decisions at the race track, but also how we operate back at the factory. We're also very pleased to be able to provide global exposure for TIBCO technology as we take part in races around the world."

"We are very excited to become an Official Team Partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport," added Murray Rode, Chief Executive Officer, TIBCO, "one of the most recognised and trusted global brands. The partnership brings together two like-minded organisations, each with a strong commitment to pursuing excellence through innovation, and shared dedication to delivering world-class products and services. We look forward to the 2017 Formula One race calendar, as it provides a unique way to showcase the power of our advanced analytics technologies through supporting the success of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team in such a competitive and dynamic sport."