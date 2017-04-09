Site logo

Chinese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

09/04/2017

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the 2017 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Hamilton Mercedes IN SN SN
Vettel Ferrari IN SN SU
Verstappen Red Bull IN SSN SSN
Ricciardo Red Bull IN SSN SSU
Raikkonen Ferrari IN SN SSU
Bottas Mercedes IN SN SN
Sainz Toro Rosso SSN SN
Magnussen Haas IN SSN SSU
Perez Force India IN SSU SSU SSU
Ocon Force India IN SN SSN
Grosjean Haas IN SSN SSN
Hulkenberg Renault IN SN SSU
Palmer Renault IN SSN SN
Massa Williams IN SN SSU SSU
Ericsson Sauber IN SN
Alonso McLaren IN SN
Kvyat Toro Rosso IN SN
Vandoorne McLaren IN SN
Giovinazzi Sauber IN SN
Stroll Williams IN

