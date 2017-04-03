Wolff: Lewis is at his best

Toto Wolff believes that Lewis Hamilton is on his best form since joining Mercedes in 2013.

While that initial season saw the Briton claim but one championship win - as Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's domination continued - the introduction of the new formula in 2014 saw the Silver Arrows take centre stage and Hamilton two successive titles.

Though unable to pass Max Verstappen in Melbourne and therefore unable to challenge Vettel, it looks as though the two multi-champions are in for a titanic battle over the months ahead and Wolff is confident his man is up to the job.

"Lewis is the best Lewis that I've seen in the last four years," said the Austrian, "both on and off track.

"He has become a pillar of this team and he proved that in Melbourne."

Wolff also sung the praises of the other Mercedes drivers.

"Valtteri has settled in well and performed at a high level," he said, "rising above all the pressure and seamlessly taking over from Nico.

"Our young drivers have also impressed me in different ways," he claimed. "Seeing Esteban not only fighting with top drivers like Alonso and Hülkenberg but coming out as the winner to take his first F1 point in Melbourne made me proud.

"I feel for Pascal, because he has had all the bad luck. I'm impressed with the maturity he has shown to inform Sauber that he wouldn't be able to perform at the level required in Melbourne. That took courage and selflessness, which I know earned him a lot of credit within the team. Now, he needs to build up his fitness and come back strong. I have no doubt that when he's back in the car, he'll prove he's still the same Pascal."