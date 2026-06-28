Russell wins in Austria

While debate over Russell's qualifying lap continues, it is going to be interesting to see if he can convert his pole position into a victory today.

Teammate Antonelli was looking good until he backed off and has looked the stronger of the two for much of the weekend.

Ferrari which looked well off the pace qualified second and third as a result, but while strong in the corners the red cars are losing out significantly on the straights.

Though the Red Bull has the highest top speed it is suffering with poor balance, while the McLaren is basically inefficient, though it is strong when exiting slow corners.

In view of the weather, we are expecting tyres to be significant as was the case in Barcelona, and while Pirelli is predicting two stops, some say it will be more.

As seen on Friday, the mediums and hards exhibit similar degradation over long runs and can therefore be considered interchangeable, with a slight grip advantage for the yellow-banded tyre.

Starting on the medium, teams that still have two sets of hards available could complete the race using both. Alternatively, those who have saved two sets of mediums may choose to run the hards in the middle stint and fit a new set of mediums towards the end.

Some teams also tested the softs on their runs yesterday, perhaps indicating a possible use at the start, taking advantage of the extra grip. However, considering a two-stop option, its replacement could come between laps 14 and 20, barring neutralisations, switching to medium before finishing on hard.

There is, however, a three-stop option, again starting on the soft, which, if well executed, could prove effective. By exploiting the strong undercut here, some drivers may choose to anticipate their rivals with a very early first stop and then use all three available compounds over the remainder of the race.

This strategy is around a couple of seconds slower when factoring in traffic and the overtaking required, but in clean air it is actually quicker than the two-stop. Some teams may therefore be willing to take the gamble. After all, the memory is still fresh of how Hamilton secured victory in Barcelona with a similar move.

Of the big guns, all have two sets of fresh hards bar Hadjar, who has one, while both Red Bull drivers have two sets of brand-new mediums while their rivals have just one.

In terms of the best of the rest, the RBs have looked strong all weekend, as have Alpine and Haas, and even Audi looks likely to be in the mix, the German team the first to introduce an upgraded engine.

While the start isn't crucial in terms of overall strategy, over the years we have seen numerous incidents at Turns 1 and 3, and consequently caution is advised.

While we expected little from Aston Martin and Cadillac, Williams continues to disappoint, indeed the Grove outfit appears to be floundering, such a disappointment after the improvement witnessed in 2025.

The pitlane opens and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Lindblad Hulkenberg, Bortoleto and Verstappen.

Lawson is noted for a practice start infringement.

Last to take their places on the grid are Bearman, Piastri and the Williams pair.

Norris reports a long brake pedal, while Piastri feels the left-side of his seat is loose.

All are starting on mediums bar Bortoleto and Sainz who are on softs. Fresh rubber for everyone.

Air temperature is 35 degrees C, while the track temperature is 49 degrees. According to Race Control there is a 10% chance of rain.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! Russell gets away well, while Leclerc switches across the track and Norris goes off track in a bid to pass Hadjar.

Through Turn 1 and Antonelli runs wide and has to use the escape road, rejoining still in fourth, as Norris slots in behind Piastri as they both harry Verstappen.

In Turn 3 Leclerc runs slightly wide causing Antonelli to go off track yet again, and once again he rejoins without losing position.

On the run to Turn 4 Lawson is looking to pass both McLarens, as the Ferraris are side by side going into the corner, Hamilton edging ahead of his teammate.

As Russell leads the Maranello pair continue to battle.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Lawson, Hadjar and Lindblad.

Up the hill towards Turn 1, Antonelli gets ahead of Leclerc but runs wide yet again. This time he has to hand back the position - to Leclerc - and in the process is passed by Verstappen who subsequently passes the Ferrari also.

The crowd roars.

Bottas pits at the end of Lap 2, the Finn reporting that his brakes are on fire.

Antonelli has been noted for leaving the track twice and gaining an advantage.

"My car is on fire," reports Lawson. Nonetheless, after being passed by Hadjar he reclaims the position. However, the Red Bull driver doesn't take no for an answer.

Lap 4 sees Verstappen post a new fastest lap (11.733).

Hamilton is 0.8 down on Russell with Verstappen 1.7s behind.

"I have smoke in the cockpit," reports Perez.

No further action over Antonelli who is all over Leclerc,

Antonelli and Hamilton both have times deleted as Russell posts a new fastest lap (11.686).

Antonelli makes a move on Leclerc in Turn 4, finally passing the Ferrari in Turn 9 courtesy of battery power.

Hamilton has dropped behind Russell and Verstappen is all over him.

"Tyre deg is as expected," reports Leclerc.

Perez - who has retired - has been noted for a false start.

"Verstappen could trigger this early," Russell is warned. "Every second we can get."

"Have really bad brake pulling," reports Verstappen as he nails Hamilton in Turn 3. But the Briton fights back, at one point forcing the Dutchman wide as he reclaims the position.

The crowd goes wild.

"That's a clear penalty," says Verstappen as he prepares for another attack.

Hamilton pits at the end of Lap 12, rejoining in tenth behind Bortoleto on hards.

"Out lap critical, out lap critical," he is told.

Next time around Leclerc pits, rejoining in 11th, behind Bortoleto who has been passed by Hamilton. Gasly also stops.