Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
28/06/2026

Result of the Lenovo Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 71 1h 26:37.979
2 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 0:01.611
3 Antonelli Mercedes 71 + 0:01.986
4 Piastri McLaren 71 + 0:21.809
5 Hamilton Ferrari 71 + 0:26.393
6 Hadjar Red Bull 71 + 0:29.399
7 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:31.505
8 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:45.659
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 70 + 1 Lap
10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 70 + 1 Lap
11 Bortoleto Audi 70 + 1 Lap
12 Hulkenberg Audi 70 + 1 Lap
13 Gasly Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
14 Bearman Haas 70 + 1 Lap
15 Colapinto Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
16 Ocon Haas 69 + 2 Laps
17 Albon Williams 69 + 2 Laps
18 Alonso Aston Martin 68 + 3 Laps
Stroll Aston Martin 45 Retired
Sainz Williams 23 Retired
Perez Cadillac 4 Brakes
Bottas Cadillac 2 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:10.374 (Lap 59)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2026. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms