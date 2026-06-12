Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: "A very messy day.

"Disappointing for Luke to miss FP1 with an electrical problem because we were looking forward to seeing him around Barcelona and because we didn't get any learning from it, but happy that he has a session next time in Austria for him to get straight back into it. In FP2 we did a full run plan for both drivers but we still have some work to do, particularly on high fuel loads and with tyre degradation. There will be lots to do at the factory overnight but we have a good idea of the direction we want to go in and what we want to focus on tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz: "A very tricky Friday. We know that this track exposes the weaknesses of this car, and over one lap, our pace is about where we expected to be in relation to the midfield. On long runs with high fuel we are significantly off the pace. All teams are struggling with degradation given the rough track surface and high temperatures, but we seem to be struggling more, which makes tyre management a challenge. There's lots to look at overnight to get us in a stronger position for qualifying, so our focus will be on maximising the package we have in these conditions."