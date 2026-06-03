Williams unveils 'Pattern of Thought' campaign

Williams and Official Thinking Partner Claude have unveiled a first-of-its-kind campaign, showcasing the judgement, focus, and thrill drivers and team members experience as they compete in the world's fastest sport.

Launched to coincide with the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, 'Pattern of Thought' uses Claude to turn genuine human reaction into a unique visual portrait of the exceptional thinkers who set F1 teams apart.

In a sport pushing the limits of technological innovation, people remain the key to success: the engineer reading a pattern in the telemetry, the strategist weighing the scenarios, the driver committing to a corner at 200 miles an hour. The 'Pattern of Thought' campaign puts them front and centre, with a visual representation of how drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Team Principal James Vowles and other team members respond under the greatest pressure.

Drivers and team members wore a consumer headset as they were put through their paces - in the simulator and at work - capturing the focus and thrill of performing at the limit. Claude interpreted their emotional responses into a creative visualisation, which Williams' designers developed into the bold design at the heart of the campaign.

The design will debut on eye-catching special helmets, race suits and in the Williams garage in Monaco - before the campaign continues with special activations in Silverstone, Singapore, and Las Vegas.

'Pattern of Thought' is Claude's first campaign with Williams since they became the team's Official Thinking Partner in February. Since then, Williams and Claude have launched hundreds of projects and training sessions to accelerate learning, development and operations across the team as it pushes to move up the grid. The first major rollout came at the Japanese Grand Prix in March, where engineers began using a new regulations agent to help them analyse technical context at pace.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team: "In Formula 1, we are constantly striving to find our edge as we push to go faster and innovate better than our competitors. By thinking with Claude, we have the capacity to unleash that creativity in pursuit of our ultimate goal to win multiple World Championships. We're proud to celebrate this process - and our exceptional team members - with 'Pattern of Thought' from this weekend in Monaco."

Andrew Stirk, Head of Brand, Anthropic: "Everyone sees the car. Almost no one sees the thinking. 'Pattern of Thought' makes it visible: the focus, teamwork and judgement. A race is won in hundredths of a second. A championship takes the extended thinking of a whole team, and that is the thinking Claude is designed to support."