Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We didn't manage to get too much from FP2, given the disruption, but we did get a slightly better feeling than in FP1.

"We made some good progress and we've got a reasonable feeling altogether. Some positives to build on and some areas to try and improve going into tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "With the Red Flags in FP2, it's difficult to know exactly where we sit, but the car has decent pace and there are plenty of positives. FP1 was a pretty good session, and we just didn't get a lap on the Soft with the disruption in FP2. We'll do some more tweaking overnight and see what weather we've got tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "This track requires intense work to fine-tune the car and find the right reference points for the drivers. It is therefore important to try to make the most of all the time available in Free Practice, which only happened today in the first of the two sessions. In the second one, light rain at the beginning and then a couple of Red Flags in the final part made the work of all the teams much more disrupted. In particular, the information that is normally gathered during long runs is missing.

"For our part, we know that there is still work to be done to adjust the setup of the car: we know that the characteristics of the track and the conditions in which we are racing are not the best for us, but we will do our utmost to put the drivers in the best possible position to fully exploit the potential available."