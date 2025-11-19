Raffle prize is a very, very, very special helmet

Race Against Dementia is raffling a helmet signed by Sir Jackie Stewart and every other living world champion.

Over the past year, the three-time world champion has gathered the signatures of every living Formula One world champion on one of his iconic tartan racing helmets. Now he's eagerly awaiting the 21st and final autograph from this year's champion to complete a truly unique piece of motorsport history.

Race Against Dementia, the charity founded by the Scottish legend, has launched a special raffle offering fans the chance to win a replica of the world champion's helmet and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sir Jackie will personally present the prize. He's calling on the kindness of his fellow F1 fans to enter and help fuel the race against dementia.

All proceeds will fund cutting-edge dementia research, backing bold ideas and pioneering fellowships to accelerate progress in prevention, diagnosis and treatment - a mission deeply personal to Sir Jackie and Lady Helen Stewart.

"Dementia is the greatest challenge of my life, far tougher than anything I faced on the track," says Stewart. "Watching my wife Helen, my timekeeper and number one supporter, live with this illness has made me more determined than ever to fight for a cure.

"Dementia is a global crisis," he continues, "and with the incredible generosity of fans, this prize draw gives us the opportunity to raise vital funds and accelerate the breakthroughs we urgently need. Together, we can drive progress and bring hope to millions of families worldwide."

By 2050 an estimated 152 million people will be living with dementia worldwide - enough to fill Yas Marina Circuit more than 2,500 times over. Beyond being an extraordinary piece of sporting memorabilia, the World Champions Helmet draw could make a significant impact on dementia research.

The replica winner's helmet recreates Stewart's legendary tartan design and will feature original signatures from both Sir Jackie and 2025 Drivers' World Champion, completing a historic collection. The original helmet will continue its journey, travelling worldwide with the Formula 1 Exhibition across 2025 and 2026.

Fans can enter for £25 / $32 via win.raceagainstdementia.com (link). The prize includes a VIP trip to Abu Dhabi where Sir Jackie himself will present the helmet at the Yas Marina Circuit over the F1 season finale weekend.