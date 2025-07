Brown unsurprised by Horner's sacking

Agreeing that it was a question of when not if the Red Bull boss would go, McLaren's Zak Brown admits that he wouldn't be surprised to see Christian Horner back in the pitlane.

With the Mercedes (and Red Bull?) 2026 line-up likely to be the big story over the summer, the two-week break since Silverstone has been dominated by Horner's shock sacking at Red Bull.

When we say shock of course we refer to the timing, for the axe appeared to be suspended over his head from early last year. However, while there was doubt over his future, nobody expected his sacking to come mid-season.

And that included his nemesis (one of several) at McLaren.

"Maybe the timing, but not the result," Brown told TSN when asked if he was surprised by the move. "There's been a lot of drama there the last couple of years," he added, "and it doesn't seem like that drama has been calming down, maybe even been getting worse. So, I'm not surprised, anytime in the middle of the season.

"We're head down on our championship," he continued. "They've got Max still knocking on the door, so we've got to pay attention to that. But, yeah, tremendous amount of success they had."

What happens next remains to be seen, but Brown wouldn't be surprised to see his former foe back in the pitlane.

"Given his age and his history in motor racing, I'd be surprised if he didn't show up somewhere in motor racing," said the American. "But I don't know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. So, we'll see."

Well, we've got a rough idea of what those "other interests" might include, but in the meantime one has to be concerned at to what Sky is going to do.

Up until now Horner has been their regular go-to but with the Briton gone who is the broadcaster going to turn to, more Zak, more Toto?

Maybe he could join Sky's ever burgeoning team of pundits... after all wouldn't you love to see him grilling the likes of Zak and Toto post-race?