Spanish Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
01/06/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Piastri McLaren NS NM US US
Norris McLaren NS NM US US
Leclerc Ferrari US NM NM US
Russell Mercedes US NM NS US
Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NS NS
Hamilton Ferrari US NM US US
Hadjar Racing Bulls US NM US US
Gasly Alpine US US NM US
Alonso Aston Martin US UM US US
Verstappen Red Bull US NS NM US NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NS NM US
Bortoleto Stake US NM NS
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NS NS NS US
Sainz Williams NS NS NM NS
Colapinto Alpine NS NM NS US
Ocon Haas NS NM NM
Bearman Haas NS NM NM US
Antonelli Mercedes US NM US
Albon Williams US NS

