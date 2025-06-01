Spanish Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Piastri McLaren NS NM US US Norris McLaren NS NM US US Leclerc Ferrari US NM NM US Russell Mercedes US NM NS US Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NS NS Hamilton Ferrari US NM US US Hadjar Racing Bulls US NM US US Gasly Alpine US US NM US Alonso Aston Martin US UM US US Verstappen Red Bull US NS NM US NH Lawson Racing Bulls NS NM US Bortoleto Stake US NM NS Tsunoda Red Bull NM NS NS NS US Sainz Williams NS NS NM NS Colapinto Alpine NS NM NS US Ocon Haas NS NM NM Bearman Haas NS NM NM US Antonelli Mercedes US NM US Albon Williams US NS

