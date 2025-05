Verstappen dismisses "silly" baby talk

Claims that fatherhood may slow him down are dismissed as "silly" by four-time champ Max Verstappen.

In case you are not aware, the four-time world champion's partner, Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, gave birth to their daughter, Lily, this week, causing the Red Bull driver to skip Thursday's media day in Miami.

There has been much talk of the Dutchman 'slowing down' now that he has the responsibility a child brings into one's life, not so, he insists.

"It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here," the Dutchman told reporters. "When she's just been born, you want to make sure everything is okay.

"Clearly, it didn't make me slower being a dad, so that's a positive," he added, "so we can throw that out of the window as well, for people mentioning it.

"I am in contact a lot with my girlfriend throughout the day, getting pictures and on FaceTime a bit. It's always there, but now one more member in the family."

Verstappen is one of just two drivers on the 2025 grid - the other being Nico Hulkenberg - to have a child. Referring directly to the claim that the new responsibility might compromise him, he said: "I don't really listen to these kinds of silly things, I just do my thing.

"I think there are enough racing drivers in the past who have been world champions even after having kids," he added. "Honestly, I don't know where this has even come from."

Sections of the media are already speculating in terms of Lily's DNA, considering the Piquet/Verstappen bloodline, no doubt Stefano and his team are looking at ways to ensure the opportunity to capitalise isn't missed, possibly targeting an FP1 appearance at Miami in 2041.