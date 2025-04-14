Hamilton still learning... but getting there

After finishing fifth, Lewis Hamilton admits he still has much to learn... and much to forget, but he's confident that he's getting there.

Though not quite as hard on himself as fellow-Briton Lando Norris, the seven-time world champion has been one of his harshest critics this season.

However, after finishing fifth, the Ferrari driver feels he has turned a corner and learned much from another tough weekend.

"I think what's clear is, us, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways," he said at race end, "and I think I've been driving a certain style in a certain way with the same team for such a long time.

"I've moved to a new car and it requires such different driving style and settings," he continued. "I'm using engine braking, which we never ever used in the previous year. Different brakes, Brembo's, and I've been on CI's for the last 15 years or so...

"This car just requires a lot, a much, much different driving style and so I'm adjusting to that and I think I am slowly getting it into my head."

After four races, and a Sprint, which he won, he lies seventh in the standings, just seven points adrift of his teammate, but already the tide is turning, certainly in terms of a media which appeared to expect him to be winning from the outset.

Hamilton leaves Bahrain confident that a lesson has been learned and that he will be stronger next week in Jeddah.

"I've got to do a better job through the weekend... I know I can and I will," he said.

"I've got to just make it easier for myself. I'm just doing it all the hard way at the moment. I'll try next week to start in a better place and not deviate from that too much.

"As I said, I think I've figured out how the car likes to drive so hopefully if I can apply that next week, if I can qualify better, I can have a much better weekend. So we'll see."

