"It's tough," admits Lawson

In the wake of being dropped by Red Bull after just two races, Liam Lawson takes to social media and admits "it's tough".

A day after Max Verstappen and several other drivers, including Pierre Gasly, who was also dropped as the Dutchman's teammate, liked a social media post by former F1 driver, Giedo van der Garde, in which he gave his support to the New Zealander whilst criticising his team, Lawson finally broke his silence.

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid," he wrote on Instagram, "it's what I've worked towards my whole life.

"It's tough," he continued, "but im grateful for everything that's brought me to this point.

"To every one of you who's stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.

"Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I'm excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places".

Alongside his post was a picture of him while at junior school, having given a presentation to his class in which he talked about the job he hoped to have when he grew up... an "F1 driver".

According to the school report, the youngster presented his information using good volume and was able to maintain audience interest and answer questions on his chosen job.

Meanwhile, Helmut Marko, who last year was urging Red Bull to confirm Lawson as Sergio Perez' replacement for 2025 or risk him using a clause in his contract to look elsewhere, has admitted that he made a mistake in promoting the New Zealander over the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda.

"Yuki was too inconsistent," he told OE24, "and that is why we unanimously chose Lawson. But under the increased pressure, he couldn't deliver from day one," he said of the kiwi.

"He entered a downward spiral," he continued, "it is like a stricken boxer, and on top of that it is hard to get out of. In that sense, it was a mistake.

"In Australia, Liam had a turbo problem in the third free practice. The mileage he lost there, he came up short, and what he has delivered so far is obviously not enough, we need a strong second driver, if only for tactics."