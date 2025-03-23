Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's been an incredible weekend, and the car has been mega the whole time.

"The tyres behaved very differently to the earlier sessions in China but the race we've managed to pull-off this afternoon has been excellent. The support from the grandstands and all the papaya fans has been terrific and we can be proud of the 1-2 result we've secured through hard work. I'm looking forward to some time back at the factory in preparation for the upcoming triple-header."

Lando Norris: "Overall, a good result today in what was a very tough race with tyre management required. I don't think a lot of people were expecting a one-stop strategy, but the team executed it well to secure a strong result with great points. We'll debrief the entire weekend to look at the positives and the areas we need to work on before we head to Japan next month. A big thank you to everyone in papaya for their effort and support this weekend!"

Andrea Stella: "I'm very happy to come away from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix with a 1-2, the 50th in McLaren's history. Oscar has been very impressive throughout the weekend, securing a well-deserved Pole and victory at a circuit he found tricky just 12 months ago. On Lando's side, he showed very strong pace throughout the race. We were managing an issue towards the end of the race which added some tension, but both Lando and the team managed the situation well and were able to bring home the 1-2.

"Overall, there are several learnings for us to take away from this weekend. We would have liked to have scored more points in the Sprint, but we must recognise how competitive the field is, and I'm pleased with how the team reacted as we transitioned into Qualifying and the Grand Prix, learning from the Sprint and making improvements which made today's result possible. My thanks as always go to the men and women at McLaren for their hard work and support, to our colleagues at HPP and to the team's committed partners, as well as our drivers for their teamwork both on and off the track. We now take some time to regroup back at Woking before heading to Japan for the first race of the triple-header."