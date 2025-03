Antonelli regains 4th position

Following a Right of Review, the Melbourne stewards have reversed their previous decision and as a result rookie Kimi Antonelli regains fourth position.

The Italian was handed a 5s penalty after the stewards deemed he was released into the path of Nico Hulkenberg during the final round of pit stops, the German having to brake and take avoiding action. This subsequently demoted Antonelli from 4th to 5th.

However, Mercedes sought a Right of Review, feeling there was a significant and relevant new element unavailable at the time of the original decision.

The Silver Arrows provided video from the roll hoop camera which was previously unavailable and which, the stewards agreed, was unavailable at the time of the original decision having only been downloaded from the Formula One camera post-race.

Having examined the new video, plus additional video previously not available to them and taken from the helicopter, the stewards decided to reverse their previous decision and as a result the penalty was removed and no further action required.

"It is clear that Car 12 did not cross into the fast lane until a significant distance down the pit lane and only after the driver checked his mirror to confirm clearance with Car 27," said the stewards in a statement. "The roll hoop camera shows that he had sufficient room to safely pass the McLaren pits without risk to the McLaren mechanics."