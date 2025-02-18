And the Mercedes livery

Mercedes launched its 2025 livery at tonight's F1 event in a special segment featuring a live pit stop demonstration.

Toto Wolff: "What an incredible evening and an event from F1. The sport continues to set new milestones with such occasions, and I hope the thousands watching in the arena, and everyone tuning in at home, thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Mercedes has a long history in motorsport and it's an unbelievable honour to carry that baton forward. We start to write the next chapter in our story this year with George and Kimi, and we're excited to get going."

George Russell: "Tonight has been an incredible event. It's amazing to see so many fans here and sharing the love of our sport. F1 continues to push the boundaries and set the bar even higher and it's so great to see. We've got a super exciting season ahead and I can't wait to get started. The new livery looks great and both Kimi and I will be pushing hard to achieve success on track."

Kimi Antonelli: "It's been incredible to see so many fans here in London tonight. This is a very special way to start my first season in F1. It's a privilege to represent Mercedes and be racing for the works team. It's a great opportunity; I've been working hard over the winter to be as ready as possible and I'm excited to head to Bahrain and get out on track."

The team's 2025 challenger, the W16, will be revealed on 24th February ahead of its first on-track running the next day in Bahrain.