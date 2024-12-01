Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
01/12/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes UM NH NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Sainz Ferrari UM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH UM
Zhou Stake NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Bottas Stake NM NH UM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH
Tsunoda RB NM NH NS
Lawson RB NM NH NS
Albon Williams NM NS
Hulkenberg Haas NH NH NM
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NH
Colapinto Williams NM
Ocon Alpine NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Qatar here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms