Qatar Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari UM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Russell Mercedes UM NH NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Sainz Ferrari UM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NH UM Zhou Stake NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Bottas Stake NM NH UM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH Tsunoda RB NM NH NS Lawson RB NM NH NS Albon Williams NM NS Hulkenberg Haas NH NH NM Perez Red Bull NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NH Colapinto Williams NM Ocon Alpine NM

